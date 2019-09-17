Karl Lee Shipman
04-12-53 - 09-13-19
Macon, GA- Mr. Karl Lee Shipman, 66 passed away Friday night, 09-13-2019 at 9:00 pm. Private services only for Friends and Family.
Mr. Shipman, son of the late Herbert W. and Georgia Mae Fletcher Shipman and Brother of the late John Michael Brown was Born in Macon, GA. He attended Mark Smith High School and worked at Central Subaru, He was an avid music fan.
Survivors include his sister Katie Shipman Wacter, Nephew James Michael Brown, Fiancee Tracy Davis Parker, and Pets Runt and Girl.
We wish to thank all involved in his care at Navicent Health and Pine Pointe Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019