Karran Ann Geter (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Watson Mathews Funeral Home
Service Information
Watson Mathews Funeral Home
362 North Dooly Street
Montezuma, GA
31063
(478)-472-8191
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
7212 Arnoldtown Rd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karran Geter
2/08/1946 - 9/13/2019
Marshallville, GA- Ms. Karran Ann Geter, 73, of Marshallville, Georgia, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Taylor County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY. A complete obituary may be found on funeral home website.
Friends may express condolences to the family and sign the online guestbook at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.
Arrangements by Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia.


View the online memorial for Karran Geter
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.