Karran Geter
2/08/1946 - 9/13/2019
Marshallville, GA- Ms. Karran Ann Geter, 73, of Marshallville, Georgia, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Taylor County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 in Louisville, KY. A complete obituary may be found on funeral home website.
Friends may express condolences to the family
Arrangements by Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 18, 2019