Kary B. "Ricky" Shumate, Jr.
May 27, 1955 - August 26, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of Kary Benton Shumate, Jr., a six-year liver transplant survivor, announces his passing. He was born in Perry, Georgia, on May 27, 1955, and passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Warner Robins.
Kary grew up in Milan, Georgia, where he graduated from Telfair County High School and made the brave decision to serve his country in a time of war. He served in both the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. After Kary's military career, he continued serving his country for another 20 years while working in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base.
From the time he was young, Kary held a deep relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was called to preach the Lord's word in his later years. He earned a Master's Degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, and pastored in several churches across the Middle Georgia area for 15 years. Kary's 'never met a stranger' disposition and love for the Lord always made anyone who knew him love him.
Kary was a passionate Georgia Bulldogs and University of Kentucky basketball fan, but was an even bigger fan of his children, grandchildren, and Gigi. Kary was the best Daddy and Pops to his family. Furthermore, he was a member of the Middle Georgia DL Lodge #756 in Bonaire and enjoyed golfing, woodworking and building things.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kary Benton Shumate, Sr.; and his sister, Kathy Westbrook.
Kary will be forever remembered by his devoted wife of 27 years, Pam Shumate of Warner Robins; children, Benton Shumate III (Erica) of Eastman, Amy Dodson (Alan) of Somerset, Kentucky, and Jennifer Walker (Adam) of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren, Allistair and Andrew Dodson, Randi Kate Shumate, and Evan Walker; mother, Mary G. Shumate of Warner Robins; brother, Johnny L. Shumate (B.J.) of Kathleen; sister, Sharon Walizer (Jimmy) of Glenhaven, Florida; several aunts and uncles; and his sweet poodle, Gigi.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Bryant and Pastor Alan Dodson officiating. Kary will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
In Kary's memory, his family asks that guests wear red, white, and blue to honor the military, or red and black to represent the Georgia Bulldogs, on the day of the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Kary B. "Ricky" Shumate, Jr.