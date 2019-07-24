|
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church
Kary Harrington Pack
January 30, 1946 - July 20, 2019
Lawrenceville, GA- Kay Harrington Pack, age 73, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Hattie Harrington and brother, Gene Harrington, Jr. Mrs. Pack is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, James "Jim" Pack, Sr., Lawrenceville, GA; children, Jay and Linda Harrington, Lawrenceville, GA, Allison Harrington, Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jenna Cain Zisoff, Newport News, VA, Jazmyne Cain, Brunswick, GA; stepchildren, Lynn and Edd Price, Braselton, GA, Jim and Christine Pack, Jr., Norcross, GA; step grandchildren, Preston Pack and Parker Pack. Mrs. Pack was born on January 30, 1946 in Macon, GA. She was a 1964 graduate of Margaret McEvoy High School for Girls and a graduate of Mercer University with an Associate degree and a Bachelors degree in English. Mrs. Pack received a Master's degree from Mercer University in Macon, GA, and her Specialist degree from Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA. She was a retired school teacher from Bethesda Elementary School with twenty-nine years of service. She also taught in the Bibb County School System for one year and at the Buford Elementary School. During the summers, she founded the Summer School Programs with Bill Sloan. She was a member of the Gwinnett County Retired Teachers Association and a member of St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church, Buford, GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church, Ridge Road, Buford, GA with Father Tim Watts officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church, 4346 Ridge Road, Buford, GA 30519 in memory of Kay Pack.
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019
