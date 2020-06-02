Kasey Keyshawn Floyd
May 5, 2020 - May 28, 2020
Macon , GA- Kasey Keyshawn Floyd passed gently into the arms of Jesus at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on May 28, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Zykerria Hill and Tajarvis Floyd of Macon, his siblings; Tyshawn West, Kaliyah Walker, Akira Hill, and Karson Floyd, all of Macon, grandparents; Carol Floyd, Marlow Ray, Ralph (Phyllis) Hill of Macon, and a host of family including great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Public viewing will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charges of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kasey Keyshawn Floyd
May 5, 2020 - May 28, 2020
Macon , GA- Kasey Keyshawn Floyd passed gently into the arms of Jesus at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on May 28, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Zykerria Hill and Tajarvis Floyd of Macon, his siblings; Tyshawn West, Kaliyah Walker, Akira Hill, and Karson Floyd, all of Macon, grandparents; Carol Floyd, Marlow Ray, Ralph (Phyllis) Hill of Macon, and a host of family including great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Public viewing will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 6:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charges of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kasey Keyshawn Floyd
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.