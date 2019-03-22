Kassy Lynn Rozier
Nov. 2, 1977 - Mar. 19, 2019
Lizella, GA- Kassy Lynn Rozier, 41, of Lizella, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. A celebration of her life will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Kassy is survived by her parents Alan Keith Rozier and Sandie Lynn Taylor. Siblings; Jennifer Ashley Rozier, Tina Marie Emerson, Autumn Sky Rozier, Travis Taylor, Molly Taylor, and Allen Taylor as well as her precious dog Little Bit.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019