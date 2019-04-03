Kaston Matthew Hall
Feb 20, 2000 - March 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Kaston Matthew Hall, 19, of Macon, passed away on March 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Dr. Rob Kestler will officiate.
Kaston was born on February 28, 2000 in Macon, Georgia to Larry Hall and Kimberly Blondell. His was a 2018 honors graduate from Rutland High School, where he was involved in the Marine ROTC and was a member of the band in middle school. Kaston had hope of joining the Marines and was in the process of making that happen. He was currently employed by Cracker Barrel where he worked in customer service. In his free time he loved to read, as well as cook. Kaston was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his parents; Larry Gene Hall, Sr. (Hazel) and Kimberly Michelle Blondell (Todd). Siblings; Daniel Hall, Joshua Noah Hall, Larry Hall, Jr., Alden Hall, Katie Albritton and Darby Hathaway. Kaston will be truly missed by all who knew him. Maternal Grandmother; Barbara Harp, Uncles; Tony Thomas, Bill Harp, Warren Hall, Terry Hall, David Hall, and Ronnie Hall. Aunts; Cherryl Hernist, Rose Johnson, Loretta Bacon, Heather Harp, and Holly Harp.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019