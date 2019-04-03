Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaston Matthew Hall. View Sign

Kaston Matthew Hall

Feb 20, 2000 - March 30, 2019

Macon, GA- Kaston Matthew Hall, 19, of Macon, passed away on March 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Dr. Rob Kestler will officiate.

Kaston was born on February 28, 2000 in Macon, Georgia to Larry Hall and Kimberly Blondell. His was a 2018 honors graduate from Rutland High School, where he was involved in the Marine ROTC and was a member of the band in middle school. Kaston had hope of joining the Marines and was in the process of making that happen. He was currently employed by Cracker Barrel where he worked in customer service. In his free time he loved to read, as well as cook. Kaston was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his parents; Larry Gene Hall, Sr. (Hazel) and Kimberly Michelle Blondell (Todd). Siblings; Daniel Hall, Joshua Noah Hall, Larry Hall, Jr., Alden Hall, Katie Albritton and Darby Hathaway. Kaston will be truly missed by all who knew him. Maternal Grandmother; Barbara Harp, Uncles; Tony Thomas, Bill Harp, Warren Hall, Terry Hall, David Hall, and Ronnie Hall. Aunts; Cherryl Hernist, Rose Johnson, Loretta Bacon, Heather Harp, and Holly Harp.

Friends may sign the online register at

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Kaston Matthew Hall





Kaston Matthew HallFeb 20, 2000 - March 30, 2019Macon, GA- Kaston Matthew Hall, 19, of Macon, passed away on March 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Dr. Rob Kestler will officiate.Kaston was born on February 28, 2000 in Macon, Georgia to Larry Hall and Kimberly Blondell. His was a 2018 honors graduate from Rutland High School, where he was involved in the Marine ROTC and was a member of the band in middle school. Kaston had hope of joining the Marines and was in the process of making that happen. He was currently employed by Cracker Barrel where he worked in customer service. In his free time he loved to read, as well as cook. Kaston was a member of Porterfield Baptist ChurchLeft to cherish his memory is his loving family; his parents; Larry Gene Hall, Sr. (Hazel) and Kimberly Michelle Blondell (Todd). Siblings; Daniel Hall, Joshua Noah Hall, Larry Hall, Jr., Alden Hall, Katie Albritton and Darby Hathaway. Kaston will be truly missed by all who knew him. Maternal Grandmother; Barbara Harp, Uncles; Tony Thomas, Bill Harp, Warren Hall, Terry Hall, David Hall, and Ronnie Hall. Aunts; Cherryl Hernist, Rose Johnson, Loretta Bacon, Heather Harp, and Holly Harp.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. Funeral Home FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

(478) 788-2929 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close