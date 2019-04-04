Kaston Matthew Hall (2000 - 2019)
  • "Sorry for. your loss may there be comfort in knowing that..."
    - BH
  • "I taught Kaston for two years. Kaston brightened my..."
    - Julie Scott
  • "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you all. We..."
    - Lester, Toby, Tyler & Landon Miller

Kaston Matthew Hall
Feb 28, 2000 - March 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Kaston Matthew Hall, 19, of Macon, passed away on March 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Dr. Rob Kestler will officiate.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019
