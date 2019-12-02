Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Service 1:00 PM Central Baptist Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kate Rodgers BurkeAugust 28, 1921 - November 30, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Kate Rodgers Burke, 98, of 106 Eagle Springs Drive, Centerville, Georgia 31028 in Houston County, went to be with her Lord and family on Saturday, November 30, 2019.A native of Muscogee County, Georgia, Mrs. Burke was born on August 28, 1921, to the late Olin L. Rodgers and Estelle Edwards Rodgers of Columbus, Georgia. In spite of the Great Depression, she was a graduate of Columbus Industrial High School, attended Georgia Southwestern, Georgia State College of Women, Mercer University, and the University of Georgia and she earned a Masters in Home Economics. In Twiggs and Terrell County, she taught in public high school. She was the adult education coordinator for Oconee EMC for two years. She worked at the Macon Naval Ordnance Plant, often referred to as the Fuse Plant, during WWII making parts for bombs. She was a member of the Jeffersonville Garden Club and the Women's Club. She was president for two years for the Georgia Extension Home Economics Association. She retired as the University of Georgia Extension Home Economist in Ware County in 1981. She was a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Phi, Master 4-H Club member since 1937, UGA Alumni Society, UGA College of Agriculture Alumni Association, American and Georgia Home Economics Association, Georgia Retired Teachers Association, National and Georgia Association of Extension Home Economists, UGA Extension Retiree Association, and UGA Alumni Association. She gave countless hours as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society, United Way Fund, American Heart Association, Flint Electric Task Force, and the March of Dimes.She was a member of the "For His Glory" Sunday school class of Central Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer for many years. She was the food coordinator for VBS and Youth Choir, bereavement committee, and activity director for Central 50 years. There were very few areas left untouched by her in her church life in both Waycross and Warner Robins. Her most cherished achievement was the George W. Norris Service Award for spiritual leadership and unselfish service in 2008. Upon her death, she celebrated her spiritual walk with God. Also, she was the Woman of the Year of Waycross in 1970 and received the Waycross Exchange Club "Book of Golden Deeds" for service and contributions to Waycross/Ware County in 1980. She received the Distinguished Service Award of the National Association of Extension Home Economist. She taught her students and 4-H'ers to never give up, learn as much as possible about everything, to believe in themselves, and to strive to be successful. As a mentor, she was an inspiration to anyone that wanted to learn.Mrs. Burke served as president in 1971 and 1975 for the Pilot Club of Ware County; she was an active member of the Pilot Club of Warner Robins, serving as chairman of many committees, activities and projects since 1983. She was a member of the Pilot Club for 52 years.Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Burke, as well as her parents, brother, sisters, and son, John Franklin Burke.Left to cherish the memories they made with Kate are her loving and devoted daughters, Ann B. Paris (Warner) and Ellen G. Crook (Gary) of Centerville. Grandchildren, Wendy A. Filer (Keith) of Warner Robins, Stephanie A. Doherty (Michael) of Kathleen and Sean T. Butcher (Allyson) of Warner Robins. She had several great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews of the Rodgers and Burke family.A service to celebrate her life will be held at Central Baptist Church of Warner Robins on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 96 in Wilkinson County. Dr. Bob Dilks will officiate. The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Baptist Church Student Mission Fund at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or National 4-H Council, 7100 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.

