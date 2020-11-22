1/
Katharine Lane
1944 - 2020
Katharine Lane
January 6, 1944 - November 19, 2020
Gray, Georgia - Katharine Claire Lane, 76, of Camelot Road, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence. Memorial services will be private.
Mrs. Lane was born January 6, 1944, in Brewton, Alabama and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty-five years. She was the daughter of the late Fred Rhoad Kennedy and Katharine Anita Veasey Kennedy. Mrs. Lane was a member of Haddock Baptist Church and was a retired bookkeeper for Graves Pharmacy in Macon.
Mrs. Lane is survived by her husband of fifty-six years: Bill Lane; children: Angela Katharine Avant and Lisa Anne Bloom and grandchildren: Zoe Bloom, Zachary Bloom and Zelia Bloom.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
