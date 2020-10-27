Katherine Baggarley
02/14/1931 - 10/25/2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside service for Katherine Higgins Baggarley, 89, of Roberta will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Baggarley passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was a lifelong member of Roberta Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 41 years. Katherine taught school in Crawford County for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Baggarley.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Baggarley of Roberta and Eric Baggarley (Stephanie) of Roberta; one sister, Sue Sanders of Yatesville; three grandchildren, Lance Baggarley of Roberta, Karen McDonald (Jared) of Warner Robins and Kristy Bowker (Brandon) of Ft Valley; three great grandchildren, Katherine McDonald, Savannah Bowker and Caroline Bowker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: organization of your choice.
You may sign the online register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
