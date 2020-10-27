1/
Katherine Baggarley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Baggarley
02/14/1931 - 10/25/2020
Roberta, GA- Graveside service for Katherine Higgins Baggarley, 89, of Roberta will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Baggarley passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was a lifelong member of Roberta Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 41 years. Katherine taught school in Crawford County for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Baggarley.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Baggarley of Roberta and Eric Baggarley (Stephanie) of Roberta; one sister, Sue Sanders of Yatesville; three grandchildren, Lance Baggarley of Roberta, Karen McDonald (Jared) of Warner Robins and Kristy Bowker (Brandon) of Ft Valley; three great grandchildren, Katherine McDonald, Savannah Bowker and Caroline Bowker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: organization of your choice.
You may sign the online register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Katherine Baggarley


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roberta City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved