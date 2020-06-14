Katherine Duffy Crownover
1939 - 2020
Katherine Duffy Crownover
November 9, 1939 - June 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Katherine Duffy Crownover, 80 of Macon, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 07, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 14th at 2:00 PM at Hart's Memorial Chapel, 765 Cherry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Katherine was born on November 9, 1939 to the late Paul Anderson Duffy (Daddy Paul) and Bobbie Lois Perry Duffy (Bobbie) of Macon, Georgia. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School for Girls in 1957; she was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Katherine retired from Engelhard Corporation and later retired from Active Imaging Services. She was most recently employed with JoBelle Coffee. She was an avid tennis player, a member of Healy Point Country Club and played league tennis in the middle Georgia area. Most of all, Katherine
Katherine is survived by her four children, Keith (Kathleen) Crownover of Clemson, SC, Dina (Robert) Deason of Forsyth, GA, Mark (Tammy) Crownover of Navarre, FL, and Casey Crownover of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Chloe Crownover, Kara Crownover, Tyler Crownover, Ali (Matt) McClure, Kel Crownover, Kade Crownover, Kendall Crownover, Evan Crownover; step grand-children, Josie Deason, Anna Deason; sister, Melanie Taylor; brother, Andy (Shelby) Duffy of Macon, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Daybreak Homeless Shelter, 174 Walnut St., Macon, GA 31201.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
June 13, 2020
Casey I am so sorry to hear about your mother. You and Evan are in my prayers!
Sunnee Glenn
Friend
June 13, 2020
Dear Andy, Shelby and Family
Our prayers and condolences to you all during this difficult time. May God comfort your hearts now and in the days ahead.
With love from Euan and Deb
Taupo, New Zealand
Deb and Euan
Family
