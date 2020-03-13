Katherine Hallman Hunnicutt
08/02/1928 - 03/11/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Katherine Hallman Hunnicutt, 91, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Family will greet friends beginning at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the sanctuary of Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, followed by funeral services at 3:00 PM. Rev. James Hamlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born to the late Thomas Jefferson Hallman and Cora Young Hallman, Mrs. Hunnicutt was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Fort Valley. She was a member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her children, Randy Hunnicutt (Carol), Bob Hunnicutt (Debbie), Guy Hunnicutt (Sharon), and Lori Janousek (Steve); six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Hunnicutt, daughter, Carol, grandson, Rob Hunnicutt, great grandson, Gavin, and brothers, Urbin Hallman, Roy Hallman, Lowell Hallman, Edgar Hallman, and William Hallman.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Fort Valley United Methodist Church (FVUMC), 301 W. Church St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020