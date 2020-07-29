1/
Katherine J. Thomas
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine J. Thomas
September 6, 1951 - July 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Katherine "Kathy" Johnson Thomas passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Nursing Home. Her Home Going and Celebration of Life service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemtery. Due to the COVID pandemic, mask and social distancing of 6 feet are required. The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A native and life long resident of Macon, she was born to Janie Mae Clemmons Johnson, and the late Edward David Johnson. Mrs. Thomas was a compassionate and dedicated nurse for over forty years. She was a member of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Thomas was feisty, strong willed with expressive big beautiful brown eyes. She was tall in nature and fearless at heart. Mrs. Thomas was very protective of her family. Her hobbies included crocheting, working with pottery, and watching horror movies. Mrs. Thomas loved to dance and her favorite artist was Stevie Wonder. She was called "Cat Grandma" because of her love of cats, especially "Garfield". Mrs. Thomas was also affectionately known as "Muddy Toody" and "Gul" by her siblings. In addition to her father, she was preceeded in death by a sister, Karen J. Tuff and a brother, Kenneth D. Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ray Gene Thomas; two daughters: La Tunya Goodwin (John Daniel, III) and Sabrina S. Thomas; two grandchildren, Sparkle Gardner (Kenneth Leon, Jr.) and Christina Goodwin; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Gardner; mother, Janie Mae Johnson; seven brothers and sisters: Joseph Clemmons (Mattie), Edward D. Johnson, David E. Johnson (Lisa), Pamela A. Robinson (Willie C.), Janie M. Richardson, William D. Johnson, Frederick D. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.


View the online memorial for Katherine J. Thomas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Tunya and Sabrina, may you be comforted knowing you all will meet again. Continue to trust in the Lord.
Lillie Pearl Thomas
Family
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dwight and Shelia Merriweather
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved