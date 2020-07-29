Katherine J. ThomasSeptember 6, 1951 - July 26, 2020Macon, GA- Katherine "Kathy" Johnson Thomas passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Nursing Home. Her Home Going and Celebration of Life service will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemtery. Due to the COVID pandemic, mask and social distancing of 6 feet are required. The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.A native and life long resident of Macon, she was born to Janie Mae Clemmons Johnson, and the late Edward David Johnson. Mrs. Thomas was a compassionate and dedicated nurse for over forty years. She was a member of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Thomas was feisty, strong willed with expressive big beautiful brown eyes. She was tall in nature and fearless at heart. Mrs. Thomas was very protective of her family. Her hobbies included crocheting, working with pottery, and watching horror movies. Mrs. Thomas loved to dance and her favorite artist was Stevie Wonder. She was called "Cat Grandma" because of her love of cats, especially "Garfield". Mrs. Thomas was also affectionately known as "Muddy Toody" and "Gul" by her siblings. In addition to her father, she was preceeded in death by a sister, Karen J. Tuff and a brother, Kenneth D. Johnson.She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ray Gene Thomas; two daughters: La Tunya Goodwin (John Daniel, III) and Sabrina S. Thomas; two grandchildren, Sparkle Gardner (Kenneth Leon, Jr.) and Christina Goodwin; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Gardner; mother, Janie Mae Johnson; seven brothers and sisters: Joseph Clemmons (Mattie), Edward D. Johnson, David E. Johnson (Lisa), Pamela A. Robinson (Willie C.), Janie M. Richardson, William D. Johnson, Frederick D. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.