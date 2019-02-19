Katherine "Kathy" Palmer Williams
|
February 6, 1955 - February 16, 2019
Lizella, GA- Katherine "Kathy" Palmer Williams, 64, of Lizella, passed unexpectedly Saturday, February 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lizella United Methodist Church with the Reverend Josh Gale officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lizella United Methodist Church, 2920 S. Lizella Rd, Lizella, GA 31052.
Kathy was born in Vidalia, Georgia, February 6, 1955. She has resided in Lizella for 34 years and was a member of Lizella United Methodist Church. Kathy is preceded in death by her sister, Debra Owens, maternal grandparents, Tom and Irene McDonald, and paternal grandparents, J.E. and Ida Kate Palmer.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Art Williams; son, Thomas Williams of Lizella; parents, George and Frances Palmer of Macon; brother, Gary Palmer of Macon; grandchildren, Alex Williams and Leia Williams of Forsyth, Ansley Williams and Emily Williams of Byron; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019