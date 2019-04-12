Katherine "Mrs. Kat" Ross Brown
|
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Katherine "Mrs. Kat" Ross Brown will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Central Church of Christ, Key St. Macon. Pastor Rolston Mondaizie will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Kat, 72, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Survivors includes her five children, Leroger Ross, Steven (Sherry) Ross, Jennifer (Jesse) Franklin, Don Ross and Danielle (Cedrick) Jenkins; sister, Earlie Mae Bell; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 122 Alex Bailey Ct., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019