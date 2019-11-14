Katherine Z. Morton (1948 - 2019)
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-329-1400
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Katherine Z. Morton
November19, 1948 - November 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Katherine Z. Morton, 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3:30PM in the Chapel at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Her daughter, Minister Sharon Holmes, will officiate. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Morton was born November 19, 1948 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Roy Lewis and the late Gladys Terrell Lewis. She retired from the State of Pennsylvania as a Data Entry Clerk. Kathy was also a member of the New Day Way of the Cross Church in Christ in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and a representative of Primerica Insurance Company. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Morton, Sr., siblings, Edward, Mary, and Liz. Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her children, Sharon Holmes of Warner Robins, Christopher Lewis of Pennsylvania, and Sireda Harper of Pennsylvania; Six grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Lewis, Rose Lewis, Deborah Lewis, and Nadine Lewis; brothers, Jessie Lewis, Maurice Lewis, and Greg Lewis, all of Pennsylvania, and her best friend Belinda.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
