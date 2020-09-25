Kathie HendersonAugust 31, 1956 - September 17, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- Our Beloved family member Kathie Collins Henderson departed this life on Thursday September 17, 2020. She was born August 31,1956 in Warner Robins, to Rev. Nehemiah Sr. and Mary Lou Collins.Kathie was a lifelong resident of Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia. She matriculated at and graduated from Warner Robins High School, class of 1975. Her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was her son Joshua. Kathie loved her family. She was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Rev. Nehemiah Sr. and Mary Lou Collins as well as her eldest sister, Ms. Annie Rose Roundtree.Kathie was a devoted member of Mt. Beulah Primitive Baptist Church in Kathleen, Georgia where she served until her death. She leaves to cherish her memories to her only son Joshua Nehemiah Henderson; five sisters: Helen C. Jones, Carolyn Smarts, Janet (Conyers) Nelson, Phyllis G. Stephens, and Pamela (Willard) White; two brothers: Nehemiah Jackson and Alfred Collins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary