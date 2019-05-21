Kathleen Ann Daigle
July 9, 1948 - May 19, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Kathleen Daigle, devoted wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother, passed away at home on the morning of Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 70 years old.
A Rosary will be said on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with visitation following until 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the full obituary and sign the Online Registry for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2019