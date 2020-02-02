Kathleen Welsh Elder
May 21, 1943 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Kathleen Welsh Elder, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Rev. Jason Blankenship will officiate.
Kathy was born in Macon, Georgia the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Gilleland Welsh. She was a homemaker and a member of First Evangelical Church.
Kathy, also known as "Mimi", is survived by her daughter, Michele Fulcher (Jay) of Lizella; son, Pat Elder (Kim) of Macon; grandchildren, Lani Moody (Kyle), Lori East, Cameron Fulcher (Kaitlyn), Tony Elder (Stephanie), Adam Elder (Logan), Seth Elder (Noel), and Emily Elder; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Laythan, Lexi, Caden, Adalynn, Blayke, Foster, Grey, Ace, and Lucy; brother, Burke Welsh (Dot); several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020