Kathryn Ann Williams Giles
1949 - 2020
Kathryn Ann Williams Giles
September 16, 1949 - December 5, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - Ann Williams Giles, 71, died at her home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Boulevard, with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing observed. Burial will be private.
Born in Byron, Ann was a hairdresser and the former owner and operator of Cinderella Beauty Salon and Guys and Gals Hair Care, and after retiring, worked at Styles Unlimited. She was a lifelong member of Byron United Methodist Church. Always positive and smiling, her family considered her a female Will Rogers because she never met a man or woman she could not find something to like about them. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and loved camping with her husband or a good road trip with friends.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Wilson Giles; her daughter, Lynn Perkins (David); grandson, Jake Morgan; mother, Lillian Williams; and several aunts, cousins, and other family members and devoted friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Byron United Methodist Church (BUMC), 103 West Heritage Blvd., Byron, GA 31008. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Byron United Methodist Church
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Byron United Methodist Church,
