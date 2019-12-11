Kathryn Baker

Service Information
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-1311
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Christ
511 High Place
Macon, GA
Obituary
Kathryn Baker
Macon, Georgia- Kathryn Baker, 89, of Macon, passed away after an extended illness with family by her side. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201 with the Reverend Scott Dickison officiating. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Please visit www.graymemorialchapel.com to express condolences.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019
