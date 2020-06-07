Kathryn Carstarphen Lupberger
July 9, 1937 - June 3, 2020
Boulder, CO- Kathryn Carstarphen Lupberger died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. The funeral service will be at Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, where the family will greet guests following the ceremony. If you desire memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Kathryn was born July 9, 1937 in Macon, Georgia, to Taylor Townsend Carstarphen, Jr. and Kathryn (Corr) Carstarphen. Kathryn attended public schools in Macon and graduated from A.L. Miller Senior High School. She began her college education at the University of Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She was activities chair for Alpha Gamma Delta and active in student government. She was later instrumental in establishing a chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta at Mercer University. In 1960, Kathryn completed her B.S. degree in education with a minor in Spanish at the University of Georgia. The following fall, she began teaching Spanish at Northside High School in Atlanta. In the summer of 1962, she participated in a program for language teachers in Connecticut. She took a leave of absence from North Side in 1963 to spend a year in Spain, where she taught at Mangold Institute. She returned to Northside for another year.
In 1965, Kathryn married Edwin A. Lupberger and they had two sons – David Todd Lupberger and Edward Townsend Lupberger. While living in Pensacola, Florida, she became a member of the Junior League, and later in Atlanta, she was active as a Sustainer member of the Junior League. She belonged to three sustainer groups - the Gypsies, the VIPs and the LSMFTs.
Kathryn had many interests. She was a darned good tennis player and she loved watching tennis tournaments and knew most of the players by heart. She even attended Wimbledon. She also loved traveling and visited places on three continents. She taught swimming in the summers at the YWCA in Macon. While living in New Orleans, she offered private swimming lessons in her backyard pool. She was a voracious reader, and especially liked biographies. She was an avid sports fan and while living in Indianapolis, she became devoted to the Indianapolis Colts and their quarterback, Peyton Manning. Conveniently, she moved to Boulder, Colorado, the same year Manning became the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, so she became a Broncos fan. She was also a big supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs. And being a true Georgian at heart, she loved barbecue.
Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, her grandparents, Taylor Townsend Carstarphen, Sr. and Essie Mae (Smith) Carstarphen and James D. Corr and Margaret (Paul) Corr. Survivors include her two sons, Todd and Ted and his wife Staci; her grandson Jaeger, whom she adored; her sister, Linda Carstarphen Gugin and her husband, Jim St. Clair; her two brothers, Taylor (Tee) Carstarphen, III and his wife, Ann and James (Pepper) Carstarphen and his wife, Phyllis; her ex-husband Edwin Lupberger; two nieces, Kem and Lynne Carstarphen; great niece, Taylor Carstarphen; and two step-nieces, Elisha (Huff) Plaxico and Erica (Huff) Chatelain.
The family wishes to extend its appreciation to the nursing staff at Manor Care Health Services for the loving care they provided to Kathryn.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.