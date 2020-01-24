Kathryn Griffith Green
January 12, 1938 - January 23, 2020
Centerville, GA- Kathryn Griffith Green, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother (Meme), went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Kathryn was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12, 1938 to the late Emmett and Frances Smith Griffith. She was a career wife and mother who loved traveling, reading, and crafting; she had a great eye for decorating and artsy things. Most notably, Kathryn was a compassionate and godly woman who was fervent in her love for her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for 14 years where she was a much-loved member of the "For His Glory" Sunday School Class. Kathryn also enjoyed volunteering with both the Christian Social and Homebound Ministries. Her outgoing disposition and love for talking to people made her many friends with everyone she met; she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Griffith.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Harry Bruce Green of Centerville; daughters, Wanda Terry and Susanne Brockman (William), both of Macon; and granddaughters, Rebekah and Amanda Stone.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Hartzog officiating. Reserved pews will be available for members of the "For His Glory" Sunday School Class. Afterward, Kathryn will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Kathryn to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020