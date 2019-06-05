Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn H. Lane

February 23, 1932 - June 3, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Kathryn H. Lane, 87, walked through the gates of Heaven on the afternoon of Monday, June 3, 2019.

Kathryn was born in Griffin, Georgia on February 23, 1932 to the late J.C. and Sara Carden Harris. She graduated from Perry High School in 1949 and immediately started a career at Robins Air Force Base. Kathryn dedicated over 36 years to her Civil Service career and retired with the title of Branch Chief of Administrations. First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins was her church home.

For fun, Kathryn enjoyed a variety of activities. Some of her favorites were archery, ceramics, deer hunting, fishing, roller skating, skiing at the lake, and spending time on the water. She also enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and season ticket holder for years. On top of all of these endeavors, Kathryn was a 51-year member of the Business and Professional Women's Association where she held a variety of positions, including President.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, SSgt. Melvin Wayne Harvester, USAF.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 44 years, Gaither Lane of Warner Robins; children, Wayne Harvester of Griffin, Connie Underwood and Gail Thomason, both of Milledgeville, Allen Lane of Canton, and Kenneth Lane (Teresa) of Macon; grandchildren, Georgia Anne Harvester, William Austin Roberts, Doug Underwood (Genna), Jodi Chapman, Haley Williams (Andy), and Kelli Evans (Kyle); five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Annette Hall (David) and Ben Harris (June), both of Warner Robins.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Warner Robins. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Josh Bizzell officiating. Following the service, Kathryn will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Kathryn to First United Methodist Church Warner Robins, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to the , 5962 Zebulon Rd., PMB #359, Macon, GA 31210.

