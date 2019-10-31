Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Haynesville , GA View Map Funeral 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Haynesville , GA View Map Interment Following Services Haynesville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



HAYNESVILLE, GA- Kathryn Henson McClintic, 91, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Haynesville with the Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Haynesville Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to J.O.Y., First Baptist Church of Haynesville, 2953 US Hwy 341, Hawkinsville, GA 31036, or , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.

Kathryn was born in Haynesville to the late William D. and Bessie Hames Henson. She became a bride at the young age of 17 to the love of her life, Floyd McClintic, Jr. The couple chose Haynesville in which to raise their family, and she continued to live there after the sudden and untimely passing of her beloved Floyd after just 30 years of marriage. Since her own mother unexpectedly passed away when Kathryn was young, she was a caregiver all of her life, providing the love and support her family needed to succeed. A strong Christian, she was a long-time member of Haynesville Assembly of God and was involved in several church ministries including the ladies' organization and benevolence committee. Later in life, she became active in the J.O.Y. – Just Older Youth – program at First Baptist Church of Haynesville. She enjoyed travelling with various senior citizen groups and was able to see many places across the country. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Mrs. Kathryn will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd McClintic, Jr.; her siblings, Donald Henson, Cecil Henson, Dee Henson, Roy Henson, Hazel Huff, Betty Adams, and Lillian Williams; and two grandsons, Fain McClintic and Jay Smarr.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Kathryn are her children, Geri Smarr (Johnny) of Lake Blackshear, Lonnie McClintic (Colleen) of Haynesville, and Pam Dean (Earl) of Perry; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Row Henson of Atlanta; and many, many nieces and nephews.

