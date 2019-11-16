|
|
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kathryn Jewel Sutherland Blanks
April 6, 1942 - November 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Kathryn Blanks died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from complications related to a previous stroke. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church 582 Walnut St, Macon, 31201. Family will greet friends at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.
As a long-time Bibb County educator, Kathryn influenced many lives as a Learning Disabilities Specialist and Principal. Married to the love of her life, John Randolph Blanks, Jr., for 58 years, she was lovingly involved in the lives of her children Rand and Terry Blanks of Gray, Georgia, Ashlyn and Keith Duncan of St. Louis, Missouri, and granddaughter, Savannah Blanks, and was proud of all of their successes. She is also survived by her sister, Pepper Anderson of Cumming, Georgia, sister-in-law, Jinny McDuffie (Sam McDuffie) of Macon, brother-in-law, Phil Blanks of Jacksonville, Florida, and brother-in-law, O. Winchester Blanks of Macon. Kathryn was predeceased by her mother, Jewell Sutton Williams, father, Otis E. Sutherland, and brother, Bobby G. Anderson.
Kathryn will be remembered by all as a graceful, hospitable, charitable, lovely Southern lady with poise and graciousness. She always saw the good in others and had a genuine smile that was infectious. She enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, John, and had wonderful stories of their adventures together. Among her many activities, Kathryn was active in the Daughters of the King, the Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Salvation Army Auxiliary.
Kathryn lived her life as Psalm 118:24 directed: "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Kathryn Jewel Sutherland Blanks
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|