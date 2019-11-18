Kathryn Jewel Sutherland Blanks
April 6, 1942 - November 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Kathryn Blanks died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from complications related to a previous stroke. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church 582 Walnut St, Macon, 31201. Family will greet friends at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
