Kathryn Jewel Sutherland Blanks (1942 - 2019)
  • "Dear Family, I am so sorry to learn of Kathryn's passing. ..."
    - Barbara Bennett Saffold
  • "You and your family are in my prayers Pepper!"
    - Mishay Bingham
  • "May God's love and grace be with you, John, and your family..."
    - Bob Sanders
  • "John and family, Kathryn was an amazing woman and friend to..."
    - Bonnie Hollingsworth
  • "Dear John & family, Kathryn was a blessing to my daughter..."
    - Fay Boie
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
582 Walnut St
Macon, GA
Kathryn Jewel Sutherland Blanks
April 6, 1942 - November 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Kathryn Blanks died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from complications related to a previous stroke. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church 582 Walnut St, Macon, 31201. Family will greet friends at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
