Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols
December 2, 1933 - July 2, 2019
Lizella, GA- Early Tuesday morning July 2, 2019, Kathryn Rose Rovolis Nichols entered Heaven. We were so blessed that she was able to stay at home for her last few days on this Earth. This was only possible because of determination and dedication of family and Serenity Hospice.
Rose was born in Savannah, GA on December 2, 1933 to Tash and Ruby Carter Rovolis. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends before the service, Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Chris Minton will officiate and burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casual. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Rd., Lizella, Georgia, 31052.
Rose was the bride of Donald Nichols, Sr. being married on April 20, 1958. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Pate Jacobs, Sr. and five brothers. Rose was blessed with four beautiful children: William (Sharon) Jacobs, Jr. of Savannah, Kathy (Mike) Kirila of Virginia, Donnie (Janet) Nichols of Macon, Renee (Jim) Walder of Virginia. The blessings continued with the births of ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also, she has four surviving sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
As long as health permitted, Rose and Donald loved attending Lizella Baptist Church. Rose also enjoyed harvesting blueberries, strawberries, and figs. She turned these fruit jewels into the most decadent and delicious preserves. These little mason jars, filled to capacity, with "the fruits of her labor", have been enjoyed by family and friends throughout middle Georgia and to a myriad of states…they are legendary, just like her!
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019