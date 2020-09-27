Kathryn Woodell Fowler
June 2, 1939 - September 24, 2020
Gray, GA- Kathryn Woodell Fowler, 81, of Gray, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hart's Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be private at Elam Memorial Gardens.
