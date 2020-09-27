1/
Kathryn Woodell Fowler
1939 - 2020
Kathryn Woodell Fowler
June 2, 1939 - September 24, 2020
Gray, GA- Kathryn Woodell Fowler, 81, of Gray, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hart's Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will be private at Elam Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mrs. Fowler's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
SEP
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
