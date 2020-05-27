Kathy "Mawmaw" Brown
May 4, 1968 - May 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Kathryn "Kathy" "Mawmaw" Brown, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Kathy was born May 4, 1968 in Warner Robins, Georgia to Nancy Parsons and the late Charles Franklin. Her life parents were Nancy and the late Oscar Parsons. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Kathy was Mawmaw to any child who was in her vicinity and a second mother to many of her children's friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Nancy Parsons of Warner Robins; children, Amanda Brown (Anwar Prater), Daniel Brown, and Chris Harlee Brown all of Warner Robins; one grandchild, Aa'Yana Prater; three siblings, Robin Trayer (Kenny) of Villa Rica, Jon Parsons (Heidi) of Bloomingburg, NY, and Marty Parsons-Acuitlapa (Jose) of Malinalco, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.