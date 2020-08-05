Kathy Elaine (Green) YanceyDecember 9, 1954 - August 3, 2020Macon, GA- Kathy Elaine (Green) Yancey, 65, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Central City Park in Macon, Georgia. Friends may contact her family for information regarding the memorial.Kathy was born in Greer South Carolina on December 9, 1954 to the late James Edward and Wilma Green and later retired from Macon Manufacturing. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughters, Kitty Lee Mccollum, Candy Ann Parrish, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.