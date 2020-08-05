1/
Kathy Elaine (Green) Yancey
1954 - 2020
Kathy Elaine (Green) Yancey
December 9, 1954 - August 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Kathy Elaine (Green) Yancey, 65, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Central City Park in Macon, Georgia. Friends may contact her family for information regarding the memorial.
Kathy was born in Greer South Carolina on December 9, 1954 to the late James Edward and Wilma Green and later retired from Macon Manufacturing. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughters, Kitty Lee Mccollum, Candy Ann Parrish, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kathy Elaine (Green) Yancey



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Central City Park
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
