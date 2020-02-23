Kathy Hines
Wilkinson Co., GA- Kathryn Pierce Hines
Ms. Kathryn Pierce "Kathy" Hines, 54, of Toomsboro, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 1 O'clock Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Williams-White Columns Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Glover officiating.
Daughter of the late Betty Jo Daniels and Elmer Thomas Pierce, SR, she was born in Maxell, AL. Kathy Pierce graduated from Wilkinson County High School and was a member of the high school tennis team. Kathy worked at Robins Air Force Base for over 30 years as a civilian employee. She had lived in Wilkinson County but had made her home in Warner Robins, GA for over 30 years before moving to Toomsboro, GA. Kathy had attended New Hope Christian Fellowship Church.
The family will receive friends here in Williams-White Columns Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon, February 25, 2020 from 12 noon to until the service hour.
Survivors include her Son; Larry (Amber) Hines of Toomsboro, GA, her brother; Tommy Pierce of Gordon, GA and her granddaughter; Hannah Hines of Toomsboro. GA.
A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
