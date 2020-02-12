Kathy M. Almand
May 24, 1955 - February 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Kathy Ann Moorman Almand, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mac Goddard, Rev. Jimmy Corbitt, Rev. Lanny Early and Rev. Tensley Almand officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, JDRF, 200 Vessey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Kathy was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Cecil "Joe" and Mae Belle Bryant Moorman. She was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church. Kathy enjoyed arts and crafts, and listening to music. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of forty one years, Travis Almand of Macon; daughter, Nicole (Anthony) DeLoach of Macon; grandchildren, William and Kate DeLoach of Macon; brothers, Keith Moorman of Byron, Jody (Wanda) Moorman of Byron; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Rhonda) Perry of Macon, Charles (Araminta) Almand of Canton; Donna (Larry) Barfield of Macon; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020