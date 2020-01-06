Kathy M. Lewis
August 25, 1947 - January 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Kathy Lewis, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Kathy was born on August 25, 1947 in Thomasville, North Carolina to the late Clay and Bernice Motsinger. She was a dedicated member of Christ United Methodist Church. Kathy enjoyed interior decorating, the beauty of flowers and the changing of each season. An avid bridge player, Kathy played as often as possible with her devoted friends. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family and being Mimi to her much loved Grands.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her beloved daughters; Ashley Minshew (Chad), Natalie Athey (Kit) and Katie Ruhlen (Andy) and grandchildren; Patrick and Paige Minshew; Lily and Ansley Athey and Karoline Ruhlen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Kathy Lewis to Christ United Methodist Church at 511 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020