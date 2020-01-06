Kathy M. Lewis (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy M. Lewis.
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathy M. Lewis
August 25, 1947 - January 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Kathy Lewis, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Kathy was born on August 25, 1947 in Thomasville, North Carolina to the late Clay and Bernice Motsinger. She was a dedicated member of Christ United Methodist Church. Kathy enjoyed interior decorating, the beauty of flowers and the changing of each season. An avid bridge player, Kathy played as often as possible with her devoted friends. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family and being Mimi to her much loved Grands.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her beloved daughters; Ashley Minshew (Chad), Natalie Athey (Kit) and Katie Ruhlen (Andy) and grandchildren; Patrick and Paige Minshew; Lily and Ansley Athey and Karoline Ruhlen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Kathy Lewis to Christ United Methodist Church at 511 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kathy M. Lewis
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.