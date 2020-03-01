Kathy Stokes Liles
March 1, 1960 - February 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Kathy Stokes Liles, 59, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020