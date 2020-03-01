Kathy Stokes Liles (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Julian, Blair, Kevin & Christie & families. I am so sorry..."
    - Kathie Stipp
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathy Stokes Liles
March 1, 1960 - February 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Kathy Stokes Liles, 59, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Kathy Stokes Liles
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.