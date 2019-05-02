|
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Swift Creek United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Swift Creek United Methodist Church
Katie Aline Tindol Bower
May 13, 1934 - April 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Katie Bower went to be with our Lord Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Swift Creek United Methodist Church, located at 4271 Jeffersonville Rd., Macon, GA, 31217, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. The Reverend Leland Collins will officiate. Flowers will graciously be accepted, or donations may be made to Swift Creek UMC, 4271 Jeffersonville Rd., Macon, GA, 31217
Katie retired after 29 years of service with the United States Postal Service. After retirement, she lived in Columbus, Georgia for the last 20 years with her sister. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching, embroidery, doing word search, playing games, and watching the Atlanta Braves with her sister, Gracie and friend, Shirley. She also loved spending time with her sisters` grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Charlie Bower, sister, LaVera Reynolds, and great grandson, Connor Bower. She is survived by her 3 sons, Larry Bower (Pat) of Kittery Maine, Johnny Bower (Debbie) of Macon, and Art Bower (Nancy) of Twiggs County; 7 grandchildren, David Sherman (Amber) of Washington, Bo Bower (Sheila) of Rochester, New Hampshire, Crystal Bower of Kittery Maine, Melissa Thompson (T.G.) of Twiggs County, Andy Bower (Robin) of Jones County, John Bower (Katie) of Gray, Tabathia Brown (Joey) of Jones county; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. .
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019
