Katie Bostick Gooley
March 10, 1940 - March 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at Kings Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Gloria Bostick of Macon/Warner Robins, GA; son, Washington Lindsey, Jr. of McDonough, GA/ Goddaughter, Martha Lester Harris of Durham, NC; three devoted sisters, Mary Ross of Benton Harbor, MI, Rosebud (Kenneth) Shinholster and Mattie (Rev. Alexander) Newton all of Macon, GA; two devoted grandsons, Bobby Mack and Twan Hogan both of Macon, GA; and a devoted niece, Seleria Newton of Macon, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020