Katie Dickey Marbut05/19/1936 - 08/06/2020Atlanta, Georgia- We celebrate the life of Katie Dickey Marbut. Katie began her life in Atlanta, Georgia.She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, And Great Grandmother. Katie left her creative mark and love of the natural world on everything she touched. She loved traveling and reading and was passionate about gardening and caring for her backyard birds. We were blessed after her cancer diagnosis to have four and a half cherished years with her.Katie was the daughter of the late William Cox Dickey and Elizabeth Arnold Dickey. She graduated from Christ the King in Atlanta, Ga., married the father of her children, the late John Wesley Marbut Jr., and moved to Macon, Ga. for the next four decades. Katie returned to Atlanta in 1989 and created a most welcoming loving home and "hub " for her two daughters, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Marbut McKay and Katherine Kenson Thompson. She is also survived by six grandchildren, John and his wife Lizzie McKay; Lydia and her husband Andrew Harrell; Anne Dixon McKay; Katie and her husband Josh Duff; Porter and his wife Rien McKay and Dorthy McKay. She is also survived by ten great children, Eli, Wesley, Sawyer, Ada, Arthur, Ellie, Betty, Katherine, Rose and Margaret.Much love and special thanks to Corlene White, Katie's caretaker and Godsend who provided much comfort to her, the family and all of the pets Katie loved so very much. And, ever so grateful for Cynthia Boyd, Jesus Mendoza and Donna Hensley for their years of genuine love, support and care.The family will be having a private memorial service in Katie's garden.Lastly, a poem by Emily Dickenson," Mama Never Forgets Her Birds"Mama never forgets her birdsThough in another tree-She looks down just as oftenAnd just as tenderlyAs when her little mortal nestWith cunning care she wove-If either of her sparrows fall,She notices, above.