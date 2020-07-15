Katie Mae Stephens Howard
January 24, 1948 - July 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Katie Mae Stephens Howard, a Dry Branch, GA native, passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
A public viewing will be held 1:00-5:00P.M., Wednesday, July 14th at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Katie's survivors include: her son, Dr. Eddie Howard, Jr.; her mother, Elmira Curry; 7 brothers and sisters; a host of other relatives; and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Katie's name to Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia, Inc. via mail: P. O. Box 6333, Macon, GA 31208 or online: https://www.paypal.com/donate/cmd=_sxclick&hosted_button_id=BJ2EEK3WJYK7Y
