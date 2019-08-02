Katie Mae Taylor Searcy
April 12, 1924 - July 26, 2019
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life for Katie Mae Taylor Searcy are 11:00A.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park.
Katie (Granny) transitioned to be with her Savior, Friday, July 26, 2109.
Katie was a member of New Pleasant Grove for over 60 years. Prior to her illness, she served her LORD actively in the Gospel Choir, Mother's Board and Senior Citizen Ministries.
Survivors include: granddaughter, Reverend Betty Briscoe-Hill Whipple (Charlie); and other relatives. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Katie Mae Taylor Searcy
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019