Katie Mae WimberlyMay 23, 1925 - August 18, 2020Macon , GA- Katie Mae Wimberly, 95, entered into rest on August 18, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Rising Stars Society Cemetery, 7215 Industrial Highway Macon, Georgia 31216, with Pastor Arthur Hubbard officiating.Katie was a dedicated and devoted member of Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served faithfully on the Senior Usher Board until her health declined.Her loving memories will be cherished by: three sons: Bobby Troutman (Mary), Jerry Wimberly and Gary Wimberly, of Macon, Georgia; five daughters: Johnnie M. Danielly, Doris L. Coleman (James), Willie Ann Wimberly, Joan Wimberly and Annie P. Murphy of Macon, Georgia; thirty-two grandchildren; sixty-seven great grandchildren; thirty great, great grandchildren; two great, great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.