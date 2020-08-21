1/1
Katie Mae Wimberly
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Mae Wimberly
May 23, 1925 - August 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Katie Mae Wimberly, 95, entered into rest on August 18, 2020. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Rising Stars Society Cemetery, 7215 Industrial Highway Macon, Georgia 31216, with Pastor Arthur Hubbard officiating.
Katie was a dedicated and devoted member of Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served faithfully on the Senior Usher Board until her health declined.
Her loving memories will be cherished by: three sons: Bobby Troutman (Mary), Jerry Wimberly and Gary Wimberly, of Macon, Georgia; five daughters: Johnnie M. Danielly, Doris L. Coleman (James), Willie Ann Wimberly, Joan Wimberly and Annie P. Murphy of Macon, Georgia; thirty-two grandchildren; sixty-seven great grandchildren; thirty great, great grandchildren; two great, great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Katie Mae Wimberly


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rising Stars Society Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved