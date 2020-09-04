Katie Monfort Waters
04/22/1926 - 08/06/2020
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Katie Monfort Waters, 94 of Hwy 358, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020 in Macon.
Graveside services will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 2:00PM in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate
Mrs. Waters was born in Wheeler County, GA the daughter of the late Hugh Alexander Monfort and Stella Nobles Monfort. She was the widow of the late Hoyt Jackson "Jack" Waters, and was preceded in death by her two sisters, Doris and Jewell, and her two brothers, Delma and Bob, and her sister in law, Evelyn. Mrs. Katie, was a former employee of Camp Wheeler during WWII, The Insurance of North America, and the Twiggs County Department of Family and Children's Services. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she was an original member of the Neva Carden Sunday School Class. Mrs. Katie was a very positive, happy, continuously smiling person. She was a fastidious homemaker but never tethered to home as she was always ready to go any time anyone would go with her. She travelled often with family and went on many adventures. But more than anything else, Mrs. Katie was devoted to her family from whom she enjoyed the most comfort and pleasure. She and Mr. Jack were a well matched pair and made a great team as parents and grandparents as well as loyal friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn Willingham, and Jacquelyn Waters. Grandsons, Spain Willingham and Charles Benton Waters Mobley.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Danville, Ga. or to Heartland Hospice of Central Georgia.
