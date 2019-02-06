Katrina Dewana Curry
September 12, 1959 - February 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Reverend Katrina Curry, 59, will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bethel CME Church with burial at Macon Memorial Park.
Katrina was born in Macon, Georgia to the parentage of the late James Curry and Kizzie Curry.
Survivors: son, Marcus D. Curry; mother, Mrs. Kizzie Curry; devoted cousins, Ronald and Alayah Miller (Macon, GA) and Ted Small, Jr. (Deland, FL); devoted goddaughter, Kesia Smith; devoted godson, Desmond Rawls; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019