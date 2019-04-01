Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katrina Sue Simmons. View Sign

Katrina Sue Simmons

December 1, 1958 - March 30, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Katrina Simmons, 60, was surrounded by her loving family as she went to join Heaven's angels on Saturday March 30, 2019.

Katrina was born on December 1, 1958 in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a faithful employee of Chik-fil-A for twenty-three years and spent her later years enjoying her role as grandmother. Katrina was a friend to everyone she met and the rock of her family. She touched the lives of so many and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Paul Simmons; children, Joshua and Katie Simmons, Jeremy Simmons and Ashley McLeod, and Jordan and Alisha Simmons; grandchildren, Leland, Joey Beth, William, Aidan and Liliana. Parents, Robert and Juanita Koehler of Dandridge, Tennessee and mother-in-law, Glenda Simmons of Warner Robins. Siblings, Jackie and Geoff Hartman of Seminole, Florida, Cheryl and Kevin Garland of Adairsville, Georgia, Brenna and Jeff Clabough of Jefferson City, Tennessee, Richard and Leanne Simmons of Perry and Lisa Simmons Abramson of Atlanta; special friend, Becky Crosswhite of O'Fallon, Missouri and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with memorial services following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. At the family's request, burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Katrina Simmons to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

