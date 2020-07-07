1/
Katy K. Wynn
1928 - 2020
09/28/1928 - 07/04/2020
DRY BRANCH, GA- Katy Leola Kiser Wynn, 91, of Riggins Mill Rd. passed away Saturday in Macon.
Services will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Carter will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 PM at Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurens County.
Mrs. Wynn was born in Danville, GA the daughter of the late Sam and Mary Stone Kiser. She was the widow of the late Henry Wynn and was preceded in death by her great grandson Hunter Sexton, her sisters Mamie Lee Hasty, and Frances Moore. Mrs. Katy was a former Office worker at Bibb Manufacturing, and was a member of Wheeler Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Sangster, Carolyn (Tony) Jones, and Cecil (Melanie Kim) Wynn. Seven Grandchildren and Ten Great Grandchildren. Her Sister. Ruby Moore.
Please observe restrictions related to COVID 19 by practicing social distancing and all safety precautions.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
