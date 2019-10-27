Kay Mercer Plunkett
June 30, 1941 - October 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Kay Mercer Plunkett, 78, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. A private graveside service will be held Monday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Steve Johnson of Bradley Baptist Church officiating. The family will greet friends for a visitation/reception from 11:30 until 12:30 Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. While flowers are appreciated, donations may be made to the , Central Georgia Chapter, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon 31201.
Mrs. Plunkett was born in Macon the daughter of the late Adele Everidge Mercer and A.A. Mercer. She was the widow of H.B. "Jim" Plunkett and was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Plunkett. Mrs. Plunkett was a retired RN from the Medical Center of Central Georgia, was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Red Hat Club and active in several other civic organizations.
Mrs. Plunkett is survived by her children, Christopher K. Plunkett (Janet), Susan P. Moore (Dawson), Beverly P. Rogerson (Donnie), Laura P. Hall (Tim); grandchildren, Ansley, Hannah, and Jake Hall; siblings, Phillip Mercer (Janice), Charlene Johnson (Calvin), Tim Mercer (Sheila), and Bruce Mercer.
