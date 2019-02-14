Dr. Kay S. Perdue
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Kay S. Perdue.
Atlanta, GA- Celebration of life for Dr. Kay Stripling Perdue will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Reverend Dr. Richard Willis, officiating. Her body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Private Family Interment will be at a later date.
Dr. Perdue is survived by her loving daughter, Alisa D. Perdue of Columbia, SC; grandson, Christian A. Perdue of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Carol Scruggs; brothers-in-law, Harold L. Perdue Sr. (Carol) of Macon, GA, and Tommie Perdue (Joy) of Las Vegas, NV; Aunt, Eula Walters Tolbert of Augusta, GA; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA (404)349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
View the online memorial for Dr. Kay S. Perdue
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019