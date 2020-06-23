Kay Weaver Newsome
1944 - 2020
Kay Weaver Newsome
Milledgeville, Georgia- Martha Kay Weaver Newsome age 76, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Kay was the daughter of the late Marshall and Mattie Swint Weaver of Milledgeville She graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1962 and went on to college to receive her Master's Degree in Sociology. Kay worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections as a Counselor and Deputy Warden. She also taught college courses at night at GMC. She was preceded in death by her brother Curtis Weaver and sister Suzie Dozier.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years Bill Newsome, his sister Sara Hegido, her son Barry Bonner (Lauren), two grandchildren Blake and Tara, two great grandchildren, Blake and Tara, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Moores Funeral Home
Dementia has taken the life of a very smart lady, so any gifts in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
