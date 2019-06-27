Kaye Evans Sorrow
July 4, 1946 - June 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Kaye Evans Sorrow, 72, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at Gresston Congregational Holiness Church, 205 Wilson Woodard Road, Eastman, GA 31023 with Bishop Charles Hanson officiating. Family will greet friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's on Cherry, as well as, Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the Gresston Congregational Holiness Church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.
A member of Gresston Congregational Holiness Church, Kaye was a faithful Christian lady who served her church faithfully. She was a great singer and loved to sing. Kaye was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Kaye is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frankie Sorrow; children, Tommy (LaDonna) Sorrow, Ricky Sorrow, and Angel (Bobby) Sanders; grandchildren, Jessica (Thomas) Carrier, Tyler Sorrow, Zack Sorrow, Mackenzie Sorrow, Makayla Sorrow, Alexander Wildes, and Caleb Wildes; sister, Faye Dunlap; nephew, DeWayne (Tonya) Dunlap; several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew.
Published in The Telegraph from June 27 to June 28, 2019